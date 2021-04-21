ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 450,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $115.02.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

