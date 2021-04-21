ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its second quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36-$1.44 EPS.

MAN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $115.02.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.36.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.