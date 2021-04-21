ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its second quarter 2021
IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36-$1.44 EPS.
MAN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $115.02.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
