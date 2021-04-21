Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.