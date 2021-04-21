MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $529.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.97 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

