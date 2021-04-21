MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $529.12 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $407.97 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.30. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

