MarketPeak Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.