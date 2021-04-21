Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.16

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Marlin has a total market cap of $119.18 million and $15.88 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00275738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.96 or 0.01041207 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.83 or 0.00650707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,494.64 or 0.99801236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

