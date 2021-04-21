Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Masco were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

