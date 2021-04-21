MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 5.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.46. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.