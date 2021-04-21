Mastech Digital (MHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Mastech Digital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect Mastech Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MHH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,486. The company has a market cap of $191.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

