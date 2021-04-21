Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MATX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.