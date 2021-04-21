Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. Mattel has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,047.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 1,807.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $18,003,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

