Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $829.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.70 million and the lowest is $803.12 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

MMS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 289,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,109. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Maximus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

