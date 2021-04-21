Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 947 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

