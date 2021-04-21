Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.