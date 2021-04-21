Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,007 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

