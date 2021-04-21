Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Trading Up 0.1%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.48 and last traded at $215.48. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.22.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recovered paper, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.