Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.