Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,548,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.13 and a one year high of $238.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.