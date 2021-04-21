Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock worth $831,464,033. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

