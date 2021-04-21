Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

