Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $182.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

