Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.