MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $172.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.08 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $730.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.35 million to $733.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $919.26 million, with estimates ranging from $904.28 million to $934.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.40. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.