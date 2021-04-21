MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Receives $1.38 Average PT from Brokerages

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDIF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MEDIF remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. 298,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,128. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

