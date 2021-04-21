Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,063 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Medpace worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $186.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,407,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,834 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.