Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

