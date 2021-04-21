Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30,936.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Mercury has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $30,936.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.