Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $22.06

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.71. Merus shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 671 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $882.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

