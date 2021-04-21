Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

