Method Finance (MTHD) Hits Market Cap of $20.02 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 379.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,238,028 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

