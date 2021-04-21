MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

