MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MGE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.