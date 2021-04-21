Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.85

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.85 and last traded at $155.77, with a volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $7,161,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

