Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.