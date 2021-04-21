Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $735.11 or 0.01332692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $38.00 million and approximately $470,936.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.01012864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.00667780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,101.39 or 0.99893466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,695 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

