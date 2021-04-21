Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

