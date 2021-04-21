Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mohawk Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

MWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

