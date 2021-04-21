Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $267.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The buyout of Magellan Health is anticipated to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. However, its weak Marketplace business has led to a fall in premium revenues from this business. Its solvency level bothers. Its bottom line suffered due to higher expenses and the COVID-19 impact. A Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Apr 28.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.27.

Shares of MOH opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

