Moller Financial Services Acquires 18,240 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $195.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

