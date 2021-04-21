Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Monro by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monro by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Monro by 291.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period.

MNRO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,811. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

