Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.40 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

