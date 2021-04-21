More Coin (MORE) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $238,450.05 and approximately $26,363.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00678713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.71 or 0.06920041 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.