Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $874.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

