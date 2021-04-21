Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 80.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 2.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $185.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

