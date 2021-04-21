Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 27,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

