Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $188.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

