Morgan Stanley Has $11.37 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Northwest Natural worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

