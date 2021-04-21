Morgan Stanley Has $11.46 Million Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of MTS Systems worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.