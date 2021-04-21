Morgan Stanley Has $11.93 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,500,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $230.01.

